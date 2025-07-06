After Nadda, BJP mulls woman president

The BJP’s central leadership is reportedly considering appointing a woman as the party’s next national president, following the end of JP Nadda’s extended term last month.

Extensive discussions have been held on the issue as several prominent women political leaders are being considered for the BJP’s top post, party insiders said.

Over the past few weeks, the party has remained busy appointing chiefs for its local units. After making the necessary changes in several state units, the BJP is now focused on choosing its national president.

Nadda, who was given an extension in view of the general election last year, will soon hand over the party’s reins to the next leader it elects.

Among the frontrunners is Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who recently met Nadda and other prominent party leaders at the BJP headquarters in the national capital.

Given her wide-ranging experience in and outside the government, she is being seen as a strong contender, they said, adding that if Sitharaman is appointed, it could help the party expand its footprint in the southern states of the country.

D Purandeswari is another name being considered for the post. She is the former president of the BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit. Purandeswari has had a distinguished career. She was also a part of a multi-party delegation formed in connection with Operation Sindoor.

Another woman leader of the party — Vanathi Srinivasan — is a lawyer-turned-politician from Tamil Nadu.

Presently, Srinivasan represents Coimbatore South in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

She has served the party in various capacities since joining it in 1993. Vanathi held roles such as the party’s State Secretary, General Secretary, and Vice President of the Tamil Nadu unit.

The party appointed her National President of the BJP Mahila Morcha in 2020. After two years, she became a member of the BJP’s Central Election Committee, the first Tamil woman to achieve such a position.

There could be two important reasons why the saffron party would want to have a woman president. One, the party pushing for a woman president would align it with the Women’s Reservation Bill, which it got cleared from both Houses of Parliament in 2023.

The Bill seeks 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

Two, the party wants to further influence women voters and strengthen its slogan of ‘Nari Shakti’ by electing a female head.

A few weeks ago, the name of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan — a key OBC leader from Odisha known for his organisational skills — was also being considered, along with other Union Ministers such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Manohar Lal Khattar.

Chouhan was being seen as a top contender. A former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and currently a Union Minister, he has proven himself a mass leader within the party. His grassroots experience made him popular among other candidates who were considered.

Similarly, Khattar, who recently transitioned from his role as the Haryana Chief Minister to that of a Union Minister, was also being considered.

Meanwhile, the Central Election Committee of the BJP is expected to be constituted to oversee the election process, which will include nomination filing, scrutiny, and, if necessary, voting.