Accused involved in Bhiwadi’s sensational jewelry heist and murder nabbed in Delhi

An accused, wanted in connection with a high-profile heist and murder case of a renowned Jeweler at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, has been arrested in Delhi, Police said on Friday.

The incident took place on August 23, when five armed robbers carried out a dacoity at a renowned Jewelry shop of Bhiwadi, and shot the jeweler dead. His brother and a security guard also sustained gunshot injuries during the heist.

The police received information that the prime suspect, Ajay, would come to Sector 34, Rohini, around midnight. Acting on the information, a raiding team was dispatched and he was apprehended after a brief scuffle.

A semi-automatic pistol with three live bullets was also seized from his possession. Following his arrest, further raids were conducted in various villages in Delhi and Haryana to locate his associates and the source of the weapon however; his associates had already fled from their hideouts.

All relevant information regarding the incident was shared by the accused with the Rajasthan police.

On August 22, after a day of partying, Ajay and his accomplices robbed a Jewelry shop at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. They had previously surveyed the jewelry shop and stayed in a hotel in Bharatpur, Rajasthan before carrying out the heist the next night and then fleeing in a car.

A case in this regard was registered at Police station Bhiwadi, under sections of BNS and Arms act.