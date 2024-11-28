Absconding shooter behind South West Delhi double murder arrested

The shooter involved in the South West Delhi saloon double murder, who has been on the run for almost ten months, was apprehended by a crime branch team from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The suspect, Harsh alias Chintu, had fled abroad on the day of the murder and was last reportedly located in Baku, Azerbaijan while travelling on a fake Indian passport. He had exited India from Amritsar airport to Sharjah on February 9, stated an official.

According to the police, on February 9, two men, Sonu Tehlan and Ashish Tehlan, were shot dead, one of them at point-blank range, inside a salon in Najafgarh, by two assailants

Advertisement

The names of Sanjeev Kumar and Harsh emerged as the main suspects in the crime, who plotted it to avenge the leakage of their whereabouts by the deceased who happened to be members of a rival gang.

The cops said that a lookout circular (LOC) was issued against Harsh and he was detained at the IGI Airport and was taken into custody by Crime Branch team R K Puram for further investigation.