AAP’s youth wing takes out cycle rally, urges people to vote against ‘dictatorship’

The Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Sunday took out a cycle rally from the party headquarters at Rouse Avenue here under the campaign ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ and appealed to the public to vote against the “dictatorship of the BJP”.

AAP’s Delhi State Convener and Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai and INDIA alliance candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat Somnath Bharti arrived at the rally venue to encourage the participants.

“Wearing T-shirts and caps bearing the slogan ‘Jail ka Jawab Se Vote’, the youth riding bicycles made the people of Delhi aware of the need to remove the authoritarian government from the Centre,” the AAP said.

Gopal Rai, who attended the cycle rally, said, “The Aam Aadmi Party is actively engaging with people against the dictatorship of the BJP in various ways. This time, it is very important to end the dictatorship of the BJP to save the country’s Constitution and democracy.”

“Within Delhi, the AAP is continuously running a campaign among the public in different ways against the dictatorship of the BJP. Earlier, we carried forward our campaign among the people through ‘Walkathon’ and today we are spreading the message among the people through ‘Cyclothon’ that this time it is very important to end the dictatorship of the BJP to save the country. It is necessary to save the Constitution and democracy. Through Cyclothon, this team will spread the message of saving the Constitution and democracy,” Rai added.

Meanwhile, Somnath Bharti, the INDIA alliance candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, said there is a widespread belief in Delhi that the INDIA alliance will secure all the seven seats.

Hitting out at the BJP, Bharti said, “Delhiites are saying that the BJP has destroyed the Constitution and democracy. A sitting Chief Minister was picked up by the BJP and put in jail without any evidence. By putting Arvind Kejriwal in jail, the BJP has proved that it is very scared of its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Even the Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the violations of the Constitution and said that there should be some ‘level playing field’ within a democracy,” he added.

“After Arvind Kejriwal’s release from jail, a message has been sent across the nation that there is an organisation which is committed to safeguarding the democracy and the Constitution of the country,” Bharti said.