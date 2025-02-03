AAP will place spy-cams, QRTs in slums to bust BJP fraud in name of home voting: Kejriwal

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his party will distribute spy and body cameras to its volunteers to capture alleged masquerading of BJP workers as Election Commission officials.

He claimed such BJP workers were marking AAP supporters’ fingers with ink, to render them ineligible to cast their vote.

He alleged, “They will approach you, especially those from economically weaker sections, and offer you money. They will bring a box and claim to be from the Election Commission, asking you to cast your vote in it. They will give you a piece of paper, ask you to mark your vote, put ink on your finger, and offer Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000, or even Rs 5,000.”

AAP chief said that these spy-cams are being placed across the slums and the areas housing people coming from low-income groups, alleging that the saffron party is resorting to ‘hooliganism’ and electoral fraud in a last-ditch effort to win.

He claimed that they are bribing the poor to influence them to vote in favor of their candidates.

The AAP chief also requested all media houses of the country to station their reporters, cameras, and OB vans inside slums to expose BJP’s alleged hooliganism during the poll atmosphere.

He added, “If the BJP engages in any wrongdoing, it will be immediately recorded, and action will be taken against them. Several media organizations and journalists who truly care about the country have come forward. They will stay overnight in slums, monitoring the situation, and broadcasting live if BJP goons attempt any wrongdoing.”

Appealing to media houses, Arvind Kejriwal said, “We have spoken to multiple media houses, and they have agreed. I also request all news channels from across the country, in every language, to send their teams to Delhi. They should station their reporters, cameras, and OB vans inside slums to expose BJP’s alleged hooliganism and shamelessness,” Kejkriwal added.

He also informed that the Quick Response Teams (QRTs) set up by the AAP to stop unconstitutional and unlawful actions within very less time.

He said, “If any illegal activity occurs, a QRT will reach the location within 10-15 minutes to stop these unconstitutional and unlawful actions. They will prevent BJP’s people from committing electoral fraud and ensure they are arrested,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal cautioned voters living in the Jhuggis, against BJP’s alleged home voting fraud, and warned them to not let anyone ink their finger against money.

The AAP chief informed that the ECI does not conduct door-to-door voting, asking people not to fall for such a deception.