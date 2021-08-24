AAP will bring change to MCD in same way it brought change to Delhi: Gopal Rai

Aam Aadmi Party will launch a 1-month mega campaign to make Delhi free of corruption and garbage from 1st to 30th September. AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai informed on Tuesday that AAP’s ‘Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar’ program will commence on 1st September and 2,500 meetings will be conducted with the locals.

AAP MLAs are set to hold local meetings to understand people’s problems and discuss how to make Delhi free of corruption and garbage. Gopal Rai said that Delhiites gave several chances to the BJP in MCD, but in return, BJP’s councillors gave only garbage and corruption to Delhi.

Ward wise preparation meeting will be held in all 272 wards of Delhi from 25 to 30 August under the Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwaar initiative. Rai also said that BJP will face a crushing defeat in MCD elections.

Rai said, “Delhi’s people continuously gave chances to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the MCD. Despite this, the BJP’s councillors gave only two things in return to Delhi’s people as a gift, and these two things are garbage and corruption. In the entire Delhi, in a span of 15 years, a garbage mountain rose in Delhi. And not just a garbage mountain, if you go to any locality in Delhi, be it under North MCD, South MCD, or East MCD, the first thing you meet there is the garbage in that locality. Our Prime Minister ran the Swachh Bharat Mission, yet BJP’s councillors and BJP’s Mayor failed to fulfil the mission in Delhi. The Swachh Bharat Mission failed in Delhi and Delhi remained filled with garbage.”

“In such a scenario, Aam Aadmi Party is launching a mega campaign to make Delhi corruption-free and garbage-free. Yesterday, we had a meeting with our MLAs and Party’s office-bearers till late at night. We took this decision to launch a mega campaign to make Delhi free from corruption and garbage. The first phase of this campaign will run from 1st to 30th September.

“In this one-month-long campaign, 2,500 meetings will be conducted. All the AAP MLAs will execute the ‘Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar’ program from 1st September onwards. They will sit with the local people, interact with them, understand their problems as well as discuss how to make Delhi free of corruption and garbage,” he said.