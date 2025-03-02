AAP will be accounted for corruption it indulged in 10 years: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday that the AAP would be held accountable for every act of corruption it indulged in during its decade-long rule in the national capital.

He said the AAP leaders are staging protests to divert attention from the allegations of corruption against it.

Referring to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports recently tabled in the Delhi Assembly, Sachdeva claimed that the saffron party was committed to fulfilling every promise made in its manifesto. “We had pledged to present the CAG reports in the first Assembly session, and now that they are out, Arvind Kejriwal is missing from the scene while his MLAs, who are now jobless, are misleading the public with baseless protests,” he said.

Sachdeva also questioned AAP’s decision to withdraw the Excise Policy. “Why was the excise policy withdrawn? Why were commissions increased,” he asked, alleging that specific liquor brands were given undue benefits.

Claiming that the AAP leaders, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, manipulated the liquor policy for personal gains, he assured a thorough investigation to bring the guilty to justice.

“In 2016-17, the AAP government announced 10,000 new hospital beds, but only 1,357 beds were actually added. Kejriwal’s government claimed to provide world-class healthcare, but in reality, when patients needed beds, did they sleep on hospital floors,” he asked, adding under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the party would ensure that all the promises related to healthcare infrastructure are fulfilled.

On the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in Delhi, Sachdeva said legal formalities were being completed and that the scheme had been approved.

He also reaffirmed BJP’s commitment to employment generation. “We had promised to give jobs. While they (the AAP) are raising questions, we are providing employment. We have a three-year plan, but we will achieve our targets even before that. Delhi will witness cruises sailing in the Yamuna, and a Yamuna waterfront project will be developed soon,” he said.