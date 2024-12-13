AAP to field Tarun Yadav from Gahlot’s stronghold Najafgarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said that it will field Tarun Yadav from South West Delhi’s Najafgarh assembly seat as its candidate for the upcoming polls. The party made this announcement as part of its third list, which contained only one name, released on Friday.

Interestingly, the Najafgarh seat was earlier held by former AAP leader and Minister Kailash Gahlot who had recently joined the BJP. With Yadav’s nomination, the party has so far named candidates for 32 out of the total 70 seats in the Delhi legislative assembly.

Yadav and his wife Meena had joined the AAP a couple of days ago. Meena has also served as an independent councilor for two terms.

AAP had released its second list of 20 candidates for the Delhi assembly polls on Monday ,dropping 13 incumbent MLAs and shifting constituencies of two senior party leaders including Manish Sisodia and Rakhi Bidlan. While former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been moved to Jangpura assembly constituency, the party has fielded educationist Awadh Ojha, who recently joined AAP, from Patparganj constituency which has been represented by Sisodia thrice.

First list of candidates was released by the AAP in November with 11 names, while the BJP had criticized it by saying that the party was not confident, as none of its prominent leader’s name was there in the first list.

The party has dropped several names this time, and has come up with fresh faces for the seats.