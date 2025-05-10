AAP to bring condemnation motion in Delhi Assembly on Pahalgam attack

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will bring a condemnation motion to denounce the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam during the second part of the Budget Session from May 13, the party said on Saturday.

“We not only want to thank the Armed Forces, but also the families of our soldiers, whose sacrifice and dedication keep this nation secure,” said the Leader of Opposition (LoP ) in Atishi.

The LoP further mentioned that the party will first move a censure resolution to strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam and secondly a resolution of thanks — to honour and salute the Indian Army and all our armed forces.

“We not only want to thank the armed forces, but also the families of our soldiers for their sacrifice and dedication. With this resolution of gratitude, we express our deep respect for their selfless service to the nation,” she added.

Notably, the second part of the Budget Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, May 13.