The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday protested outside the BJP headquarters against the government’s decision to export COVID vaccines. Hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party workers raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government with the Delhi Police stopping the protesters outside the BJP headquarters.

Senior AAP leader and Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the 130 crore population of India ought to have the first right over the vaccine that has been created by scientists of our country. He also said that COVID cases are on the rise and people are dying but the Narendra Modi government is busy exporting the vaccine to other countries instead of providing it to India’s population.

Bhardwaj said that the Aam Aadmi Party demands that the vaccine be made available free of cost to all Indian citizens so that we may be rid of COVID and can improve the economy of the country.

Bhardwaj said, “The COVID vaccine was not created in BJP headquarters; this vaccine has been made by the scientists of India. Today, the number of COVID cases in India is among the highest in the world due to which we’re being defamed. People are losing their jobs, their lives, and what exactly is our government doing? They are planning to export the vaccine to 68 countries only for the Prime Minister to gain applause.

“We are not bothered by the fact that he would be applauded but our concern is that the citizens of our country, between the age group of 18-45 years, people like me, who have to leave their homes daily, have to travel for work using different modes of transport to earn a living. Our economy is running due to the contribution of each of us, we go out every single day, meet different people, come back home and would pose a threat as ‘super spreaders’.”

“Before Pakistan and Afghanistan, every Indian citizen has the right to get vaccinated. It is being said that this mutant of COVID is attacking children below the age of 15. Children in our homes ought to have the right to get vaccinated,” said Bhardwaj.

“All that we are trying to say to the Centre is that if the vaccine is already available in our country, it must be made available to all. Vaccine for Malaria, Polio, TB, and Typhoid can be availed from pharmacies. Why hasn’t the COVID vaccine been made available at pharmacies, general physicians and to the citizens?” he asked.

Bhardwaj said, “Once people are vaccinated, they would gain immunity from the virus and our country’s economic condition would improve manifold. The government is not able to respond to the reasons for such control and regulation. You would remember, they regulated the testing for three months, i.e. only central government hospitals were allowed to conduct tests; only the central government was allowed to purchase testing kits and not state governments; only the central government could give responsibility to private hospitals for the same. It was due to this that the number of COVID cases increased and spread rapidly.”

“Today, testing is being done at various places. All of you can avail of this facility, which is crucial. The COVID vaccine must be available just like other vaccines. It is every citizen’s right to get vaccinated. The government is not able to provide a logical and rational reason for the control they are exercising on the inoculation process. The government says that ‘we will give it to those who need it, not those who want it’. But who decides who needs it? It is up to the doctors to decide who needs it and who doesn’t. The ‘babus’ and leaders sitting in the government cannot decide on this. The Indian Medical Association is saying that the vaccine must be provided to all. The government ought to listen to this instead of being obstinate,” he added.