AAP stages protest against BJP govt over its Rs 2,000 honorarium promise

AAP took to the streets on Saturday against the BJP government in Delhi, alleging its failure to fulfil the poll promise of providing an honorarium of Rs 2,500 to women in the national capital.

The party carried a printed placard resembling a cheque with ‘Bank of Jumla’ written on it, lotus symbols facing downward on both sides and an image of PM Modi at the bottom, symbolically representing the failed promise.

During the demonstration, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, said that before the Assembly elections, PM Modi had promised women that Rs 2,500 would be deposited in their accounts on March 8. However, no money was credited.

Moreover, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that PM Modi had assured that every woman in Delhi would start receiving Rs 2,500 per month from March 8. “But March 8 has passed, and Delhi’s women are still waiting. That is why AAP has given women cheques from the ‘Bank of Jumla’ with Rs 2,500 written on them. We are handing out these cheques to remind the BJP of its promise. We hope this will bring some shame to the BJP and force them to fulfil their commitment,” he added.