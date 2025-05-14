AAP slams BJP alleging its inaction on fee hike, expulsion of 34 students for not paying hiked fee

AAP on Wednesday slammed the BJP led Delhi government alleging its “collusion” with private schools and inaction over repeated complaints of arbitrary fee hikes and claimed that 34 students were expelled from a private school in Dwarka for not paying the hiked fee.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi unit Chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Everyone knows that ever since the BJP government took over in Delhi, all private schools have arbitrarily increased their fees. When parents protested against this fee hike and AAP raised the issue through press conferences, only then did the BJP government in Delhi wake up from its slumber.”

The former MLA further claimed that DPS Dwarka struck off the names of 34 children who had refused to pay the increased fees and were sent back home straight from the school gate.

He asserted that in the 10 years of Arvind Kejriwal’s government in Delhi, no private school ever dared to increase fees arbitrarily or harass children in such a manner.

He added, “This is happening only because the BJP’s Delhi government is hand in glove with private schools. The president of the private school association, Bharat Arora, holds a senior post in the BJP’s Delhi executive committee. When the head of the private school lobby is sitting in the BJP’s Delhi unit, one cannot expect the government to take action against these schools.”

Echoing the similar issue, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X, “This was never allowed to happen during AAP time. No school could expel students. AAP govt always stood to protect the students and parents.”