AAP protests against Centre over handling of PoK issue

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday protested in the national capital against the Centre’s decision to declare a ceasefire with Pakistan and its handling of the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) issue.

With banners unfurled at major intersections, flyovers, and metro stations, AAP volunteers raised slogans against the Prime Minister, claiming that the Indian Army could have reclaimed the PoK had the government not bowed to US intervention.

AAP National Media In-Charge Anurag Dhanda took to X and wrote, “The whole country knows that Modi ji has lost a golden opportunity to acquire PoK under the pressure of America. Both the valour of the Indian Army and the cowardice of Modiji will be recorded in history.”

Similarly, another AAP politician Vijay Sheryaar alleged, “The entire country is asking PM Narendra Modi why he agreed to a ceasefire with Pakistan so easily. The nation was united behind the Indian Army’s action against Pakistan. AAP, Congress, Samajwadi Party and all opposition parties stood firmly with the Prime Minister. This was a historic opportunity for the Prime Minister to display his so-called ‘56-inch chest’. But PM Modi surrendered before US President Trump and announced a ceasefire.”