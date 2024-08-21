AAP not allowing corporation house to function: BJP

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of not allowing the proper functioning of corporation house meetings in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The corporation house meeting is held once every month to discuss issues related to public interests.

Taking a jibe at the AAP, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, Leader of the Opposition in the MCD, alleged that the attitude of AAP councillors and the Mayor during Wednesday’s Corporation House meeting clearly indicated their lack of interest in running the session.

He mentioned that the Corporation House meets once a month to discuss issues related to the public, but every time, due to the attitude of the ruling government, the meeting ends without any concrete results.

Singh further alleged that the Mayor arrived an hour late to the meeting, and AAP councillors were already sitting in the House with banners against the Commissioner and officials, which clearly showed that they had come to the House with the intention of creating a ruckus.

Echoing similar issues, Singh further alleged that the ruling party never wants to discuss issues with the Corporation House and always passes the agenda amid chaos so that the opposition is unable to participate in the discussion.

Furthermore, He criticised the AAP government and said that despite the party being in power in the Corporation, they are accusing the Corporation officials of not working, which clearly shows their failure. It is their responsibility to ensure that all Corporation services are available to the citizens, and if the officials are not working, they should introspect.

Singh also stated that the Corporation needs funds to carry out development works related to the public. The Delhi government owes Rs 15,000 to the Corporation, but the Mayor has never demanded it from the Delhi government, which clearly indicates that they do not want to undertake any development work for the citizens.