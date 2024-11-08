AAP launches ‘Phir Layenge Kejriwal’ campaign ahead of Delhi assembly polls

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the ‘Phir Layenge Kejriwal’ campaign on Friday to woo voters.

In a video message to party workers, the AAP leader emphasised unity, strength, and resilience as the party prepares for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Following the message, the party launched a mobile number and a website through its social media handles to register volunteers for joining ‘Team Kejriwal’.

In the video message, the former CM said, “When I meet the workers, I feel overwhelmed by the emotion in their eyes and the love they have for me in their hearts. The determination on their faces shows the courage to face even the greatest challenges ahead. We will fight, and we will win.”

Kejriwal urged supporters from Delhi and outside to devote as much time as possible to the campaign, suggesting that those from outside the city make arrangements to stay with friends or relatives in Delhi to assist with election efforts.

“For the Delhi elections, if possible, take leave from work and dedicate a few months entirely to the campaign. People from outside Delhi can arrange to stay with a friend or relative in Delhi for a few months, and if you can’t give full time, contribute a few hours daily or weekly. We will assign tasks according to your convenience,” the AAP chief added.