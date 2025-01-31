“AAP has been exposed”: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari after search at Bhagwant Mann’s Delhi residence

With Delhi assembly polls less than a week away, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party, alleging that the ruling party intended to distribute liquor and money in Delhi.

Reacting to the search allegation at Kapurthala House, the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that cash and liquor bottles have been caught during the search.

“AAP has been exposed. It wants to bribe people by distributing liquor and money. But people have rejected them. Things were kept in godown but that too must have been revealed to the police by some ‘Delhi bhakt’ informant,” BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told ANI.

“Cash and liquor bottles have been caught. This is the character of AAP. The burden of loss will be on Arvind Kejriwal. So, Bhagwant Mann is making all attempts to let this burden go. But it can’t be shrugged off. Delhi has seen that AAP either distributes money and liquor or makes infiltrators as voters to win elections so far,” Tiwari said.

He further stated that the Election Commission is alert, adding that the ‘corrupted’ character of AAP is being noticed by the public.

Tiwari further said that Delhi’s residents have decided to vote out the ruling AAP.

“The Election Commission is alert and I am very confident that this character of corruption is being noticed by the public. Very soon, the people of Punjab will also pronounce their decision on the same. Come 5th February, the people of Delhi have decided that AAP will go out. BJP will come to power and pull Delhi out of these difficult situations and make it a good national capital before the world,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the New Delhi district unit of the Election Commission of India issued a clarification amid allegations of raids being conducted at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Kapurthala House in the national capital.

The commission stated that the Flying Squad Team (FST) was assigned to investigate a complaint received via the ‘cVIGIL’ application.

“This is to clarify the actions taken in response to cVIGIL Complaint ID 1282744 regarding the alleged distribution of cash at Kapurthala House, New Delhi, which falls under the jurisdiction of AC-40, New Delhi,” the district election office posted on X.

“Upon receiving the complaint, the FST promptly reached the location of the alleged violation at Kapurthala House. However, the team is not being permitted by the security personnel to enter the premises to verify the complaint,” the post further read.

Returning Officer of the New Delhi constituency, OP Pandey, stated that the search could not be conducted as the doors of the rooms were locked.

Responding to a post on X, Mann alleged that the Delhi Police and Election Commission were defaming Punjabis at the behest of the BJP.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also alleged that Delhi Police raided his residence, the Kapurthala House, in the national capital, saying that his entire house was searched, including a cabin consisting of clothing for women in his family.

“Today, Delhi Police raided my Chief Minister’s residence, Kapurthala House, in Delhi. The entire house was searched. They even checked the clothes boxes of the women in my family. Will you tell me what was found?” Mann asked in a post on X.

He challenged Delhi Police to conduct “raids” at the residences of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, which are merely 500 meters away from its office. He said that this shows the frustration of the BJP.

The Delhi assembly will go to polls on February 5 and the counting of votes is on February 8.