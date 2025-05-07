AAP hails defence forces on Operation Sindoor

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday hailed the defence forces for carrying out the Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the gruesome terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in the last month, leaving 26 dead.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on X wrote, “We are proud of the Indian Army and our brave soldiers. In this fight against terrorism, all 140 crore Indians stand with the Indian Army. The courage of our armed forces is the faith of every citizen. We are united. We stand together against terrorism.”

Similarly, Punjab Chief Bhagwant Mann stated, “The whole country is united in this fight against terrorism. We are proud of our Indian Army and our brave soldiers. All 140 crore countrymen stand with the Indian Army. The people of Punjab stand with the armed forces for their courage and spirit.”

Moreover, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi also commended the forces, stating, “Salute to our Indian Army. Congratulations to our forces on the success of Operation Sindoor. The entire nation stands with the Indian Army in this fight against terrorism.”