AAP govt responsible for increasing pollution in Delhi: Vijender

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Tuesday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the increasing pollution in Delhi.

Attacking the AAP government, he said, “The city’s public transport system has collapsed due to the government’s stubborn attitude, forcing people to use their own vehicles, which in turn is increasing pollution.” He informed that he has written a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, urging her to deploy the new cluster e-buses on the roads to reduce traffic and help control pollution.

“Delhi government does not want to reduce the increasing pollution and is deliberately finding excuses not to deploy 500 newly purchased cluster e-buses on the roads, nor is it paying Rs 75 crore to the company that operates 300 cluster e-buses already in service. As a result, a total of 800 buses are off the roads, impacting millions of people in Delhi,” Gupta said.

He claimed that that the absence of these 300 cluster e-buses has severely affected transportation services in the northern, north-western, and north-eastern parts of the city. These buses were being operated from the Burari and Rohini depots and were covering 30 routes.

The Leader of Opposition added, “Delhi has a fleet of over 1,900 electric buses, most of which are operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under the state government, while some are run under the cluster scheme, overseen by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transport Corporation. The Transport Department is supposed to pay the revenue generated from ticket sales, pink tickets, concessional bus passes, and to cover the operational losses. However, the government has deliberately withheld this payment.”