If AAP government is formed within MCD, Delhi’s map will change within five years: Saurabh Bhardwaj

Two sitting councillors from BJP and senior Congress leaders joined the Aam Aadmi Party along with their entire teams on Monday. BJP councillors Poonam Pawan Sehrawat and Savita Naresh Khatri, former Congress assembly candidate Suresh Kumar and Congress District President Pradeep Sharma, joined the Aam Aadmi Party along with several supporters.

Several BJP-Congress members were inducted to the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of AAP Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, MLA Girish Soni, MLA Rajesh Rishi, MLA Sharad Chauhan, and MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkaar. The new members will work alongside CM Arvind Kejriwal and the fellow MLAs of their region to take their assemblies to new heights, informed Saurabh Bhardwaj.

He said that the Delhi government is doing a lot of work on education, health, roads, and infrastructure development, however, there is a lack of development inside colonies. Public is deeply disappointed in all the areas wherein BJP-ruled MCD is responsible to work, it is not working at the pace at which work should be done in Delhi.

Saurabh Bhardwaj further said that if MCD has AAP’s Mayor, Chairman, and Standing Committees, good work can be done in coordination with the Aam Aadmi Party Government in Delhi. He promised that if the AAP government is formed within the MCD, Delhi’s map will change within five years.