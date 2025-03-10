AAP criticizes BJP over deteriorating law and order in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday criticized the BJP-led government over the law and order situation in the national capital, stating that it has “completely collapsed” under the ruling dispensation.

AAP’s statement came in response to the murder of a 32-year-old man in Ghazipur area of East Delhi late on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and MLA Kuldeep Kumar said, “Despite BJP’s rule at both the Centre and in Delhi, criminals continue to operate fearlessly in the national capital.”

Advertisement

“Even after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a joint meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Delhi Police regarding law and order, the situation has only worsened,” he said.

Asserting that Delhi’s residents feel ‘unsafe’ under BJP governance, Kumar, while referring to the Ghazipur murder, said, “A young man was shot dead in public. The BJP’s double-engine government has created an environment where criminals have no fear of the law.”

The MLA alleged that instead of ensuring safety, both the BJP government and CM Rekha Gupta have remained completely silent on the rising crime rate.

“Under BJP rule, Delhi has witnessed daily incidents of murder, robbery, and theft. The BJP and Delhi Police have contributed to the deterioration of law and order in the city,” Kumar stated.

He also questioned the ruling dispensation’s handling of the situation.

“What exactly is the so-called double-engine government doing to protect Delhi’s citizens? After the murder, tension and anger have gripped the Ghazipur area, yet the BJP remains indifferent. Instead of addressing law and order issues, their focus is only on attacking Arvind Kejriwal,” Kumar said.

Reiterating AAP’s demand for a “safe environment” in Delhi, he emphasized that citizens should not have to live in fear.

The MLA further stated that he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister.

“I will lead a delegation from the Kondli constituency to meet Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and demand immediate action to improve Delhi’s law and order. I will also write to her, seeking an appointment to discuss this issue. Just last week, in Ghazipur’s Paper Market and Dallupura, an individual committed two murders,” he said.