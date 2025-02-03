AAP Claims BJP Could Rig Up to 10% of Votes

In a bold accusation ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could attempt to manipulate up to 10 percent of the votes through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The AAP leader has called on Delhi voters to come out in overwhelming numbers to ensure a decisive victory and prevent any potential manipulation of the election results.

In a video message, Kejriwal stated that people across Delhi have expressed concerns about the integrity of their votes, fearing that even if they vote for AAP, the votes might not be counted accurately.

“According to my sources, they can manipulate up to 10 percent of the votes through these machines,” Kejriwal said. “That’s why you need to vote in massive numbers—so much so that every voter for the ‘jhaadu’ (AAP’s electoral symbol) ensures that we win decisively.”

The AAP leader further emphasized that if the party could secure a 15 percent lead in votes, it would guarantee a victory, even with any potential tampering.

“We need a 10 percent or greater lead to overpower their machines. This is the only way to defeat any possible manipulation—by voting in huge numbers,” Kejriwal asserted.

To combat any potential manipulation, AAP has launched a dedicated website aimed at increasing transparency and monitoring polling data. Kejriwal announced that the website would track key information from each polling booth, helping to ensure that no tampering takes place.

Based on past experiences in Maharashtra and Haryana, the website will upload six crucial pieces of information about each polling booth on the night of February 5th, which includes, including name or number of the polling booth, name of the presiding officer at that polling booth, the control unit’s ID—essentially, the identification number of the machine being used for voting, the total number of votes cast at that booth by the end of the day, the battery percentage of the machine at the end of polling, and the name of the name of the party polling agent.

“If there is any discrepancy between what we record and what they declare on counting day, we will know that fraud has taken place,” Kejriwal said, asserting the importance of transparency and accountability in the electoral process.