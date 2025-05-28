AAP charges BJP with false claims on cleaning Yamuna, citing toxic foam

The AAP on Wednesday charged the BJP-led government in Delhi with false claims on cleaning Yamuna, citing toxic froth floating on the surface of the river.

AAP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the assembly Atishi and party’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, shared a video of thick white foam on the surface of the river on social media.

An AAP post on X attached with the video, purported to be that of Yamuna, read: “This foam, caused by pollution in the waters of Yamuna ji, shows the dangerously high presence of ammonia and several other toxic chemicals. But according to the BJP’s rusted four-engine government and its leaders, the Yamuna is being cleaned on a war footing. This video itself reveals the truth about the BJP’s work.”

Sharing the video on X, Atishi wrote, “This is the miracle of BJP’s four-engine government. Never in the history of the Yamuna has the pollution reached such an extreme level.”