The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) state SC wing on Tuesday held a hunger strike and staged district-wide protests across the state against the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in the matter of post-matric scholarship scheme incident for Dalit students.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters here, senior leader of the party and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema said that hunger strikes and demonstrations led by district-in-charges of the party’s SC wing were held in front of the offices of the deputy commissioners in all the districts.

A large number of district leaders and party volunteers participated in the protests and raised slogans against the ruling Congress government, demanding registration of cases against Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Social Welfare Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot under the SC/ST Act.

Harpal Singh Cheema said that the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government had squandered crores of rupees in the scholarships of two lakh Dalit students and jeopardized the future of the students. He said that the Aam Aadmi Party’s struggle would continue till a case was registered against ministers Manpreet Singh Badal and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot.

Cheema further said that the investigation report submitted by senior IAS officer Kirpa Shankar Saroj on the post-matric scholarship scam revealed that the scholarships were given by the Social Welfare Minister to his crony managers of fake colleges.