AAP, BJP leaders vying for photo ops while city reels under worse air, water pollution: Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said on Thursday that Chief Minister Atishi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, and the BJP leader Virender Sachdeva are blaming each other for soaring air pollution and toxic water of the river Yamuna while not doing much to address the problem on the ground.

Yadav noted that in the past few days, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) spiked to the “Very Poor” level crossing the 300 mark and ammonia froth made the Yamuna waters highly toxic while Atishi and Gopal Rai are busy blaming others for the plight of the people of Delhi.

He said none of the Delhi ministers came up with the specific steps the AAP government has taken to combat the pollution levels.

Yadav termed Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva taking a dip in the Yamuna an ‘election stunt’.

He the people of the city won’t forget the BJP and AAP leaders for putting their health at risk with constant bickering while not taking any initiative to curb water and air pollution.

The DPCC chief asked Kejriwal and Atishi to come up with the steps taken by the AAP government to clean up Yamuna, which the AAP chief had promised to make so clean that he would take a dip in the river by 2025.

Taking a dig at the AAP leader on visiting the Wazirabad barrage, the Delhi Congress chief said a photo opportunity won’t wash away the toxicity of Yamuna.

He alleged that the reason behind the current situation is that the AAP government could not establish even a single sewer water treatment plant in the past 10 years to ensure that treated water was discharged into the Yamuna.

Yadav said for every problem in Delhi, Kejriwal and other AAP leaders come up with excuses for their failures to take effective action at the government level to contain air and water pollution. He said the Delhi Congress has been citing the dust from broken roads and vehicular fumes as the root cause of Delhi’s air pollution, which was reiterated by even the LG in a letter to Atishi, but the Delhi government refused to accept its failures by passing the blame to others.