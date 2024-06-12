AAP, BJP indulging in blame game over water crisis: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Wednesday accused the AAP and the BJP of indulging in blame game instead of finding an immediate solution to the water crisis in the national capital.

“Thirsty of water, people of Delhi are forced to spend Rs 100 every day to purchase drinking water with taps going dry, and the BJP and the AAP governments are indulging in a blame game, instead of finding a solution to the crisis,” he said.

Yadav appealed to the people of BJP-ruled Haryana and the AAP Government in Delhi not to play politics on the water crisis as the people of Delhi are going through enormous hardship due to water shortage.

Stating that the Delhi Congress has been taking up the issue of water shortage and dirty water supplied through taps for the past many days, he said, “But the AAP Government has not taken urgent measures to ensure that potable water needs of the people are met on a war footing.”

He said that the Delhi government should have taken emergency steps to address the water crisis. “Taking advantage of the water leakage in Delhi, the water mafia is playing a big role in obstructing the water supply in the national capital. They are getting support from those in power with 58 per cent of water being wasted,” the Delhi Congress chief said.

He demanded action against those who are “colluding with the water mafia to deny drinking to the parched households of Delhi”.