Aam Aadmi Party gears up for civic polls in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up for municipal corporation elections to be held in four cities of Punjab later this year.

AAP Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh along with state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat on Friday held a meeting with AAP district presidents, Lok Sabha in-charge, district secretaries and other office bearers and discussed the strategies for the upcoming municipal elections.

Elections to the municipal corporations of Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar are to be held in December 2022. AAP got a unilateral victory in all these districts in the just concluded Assembly elections. AAP got a landslide victory in all the seats of Patiala district. Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh himself failed to save his seat.

Out of the total 14 seats in Ludhiana district, 13 seats came in the account of Aam Aadmi Party. The party’s performance in Amritsar was also very good. The party won 9 out of 11 seats in the district. After the bumper victory of the AAP in the Assembly elections, the party is confident of victory in the municipal elections.

Former Mayor of Patiala Municipal Corporation Ajitpal Singh Kohli is Aam Aadmi Party’s MLA from Patiala Urban Assembly Constituency. Amritsar Mayor Karmjit Singh Rintu has also joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

A senior AAP leader said after the formation of the government in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is continuously taking big decisions in the interest of the people of Punjab. These decisions and actions of the AAP government will also have an impact on the municipal elections and the party will get the benefit of it, he said.

AAP Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh said, “We are confident of victory. Aam Aadmi Party will register a landslide victory in the municipal elections like the assembly elections and will form its mayors in all the four municipal corporations,”.