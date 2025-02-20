A grassroots leader dedicated to social causes, Rekha Gupta will be fourth woman CM of Delhi

A grassroots leader steeped in BJP ideology, Rekha Gupta, will take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday, marking a historic day for her and her party as it will form government in Delhi after nearly 27 years.

Having risen from the ranks and served Delhi in different organisational capacities and as a councillor, Rekha Gupta is familiar with the issues and problems of the national capital.

With the BJP’s election manifesto containing a slew of promises, she is expected to hit the ground running and adopt a hands-on approach.

Advertisement

She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, continuing a tradition that has been difficult for other parts of the country to match. Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi.

Elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Rekha Gupta started her political journey with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student body affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Having studied at Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College, she became the President of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in 1996-97 and actively raised student issues. As a councillor from North Pitampura in 2007, she worked on developing basic facilities in the area, such as libraries and parks.

Advertisement

She has also pursued an LLB and is the founder of the AAS, a NGO. She lost the mayoral election to AAP’s Shelly Oberoi in 2023.

A first-time MLA, Rekha Gupta, 50, was preferred over more senior leaders in Delhi BJP apparently because the the party wanted a woman leader to assume the post. She is known to keep a low profile compared to some other leaders in Delhi BJP. Her name as next Delhi CM was announced after days of intense speculation about the possible choice. The results of Delhi assembly polls were declared on February 8.

With BJP stressing on women empowerment, Rekha Gupta’s elevation will help the party emphasise its credentials among women. She will be the only woman among the present BJP Chief Ministers.

After her election as leader of BJP legislature party, Rekha Gupta expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party leadership and people of Delhi for the responsibility bestowed on her and said every moment of her life will spent in fulfilling it.

Rekha Gupta said her getting responsibility as Chief Minister is also a moment of honour for women of the country, who constitute about half the country’s population.

“I want to thank PM Modi, BJP high command people of Delhi for giving me this opportunity, after 27 years, a new chapter is beginning. It is moment of pride for the women in the country. We have staked claim to form the government…each and every commitment of BJP, fulfilling it is the ultimate goal of my life,” she said.

Rekha Gupta also expressed gratitude to PM Modi and party leadership for their expressing trust in her.

“I take pledge that every moment of my life will be spent in fulfilling this responsibility. Fulfilling the commitments that BJP has made to people, that is the aim of my life. The Delhi government will work in a time-bound manner under leadership of PM Modi and all MLAs will work to fulfil the commitments as Team Modi,” she said.

Rekha Gupta was earlier in the day elected as leader of BJP legislative party in a meeting of newly-elected MLAs.

She will take oath as Chief Minister at a function in Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

Rekha Gupta earlier expressed her gratitude to the party on X and said she would work with full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare of people of Delhi.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership for trusting me and entrusting me with the responsibility of the post of Chief Minister. This trust and support have given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge that I will work with full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi. I am fully committed to this important opportunity to take Delhi to new heights,” she said.

The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party from power.