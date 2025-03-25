‘A bundle of lies and betrayal’: Congress on Delhi Budget

Congress described the first budget presented by the BJP-led Delhi government as a bundle of lies and betrayal of the residents of the city, claiming that the capital expenditure allocation was only 28 per cent this time in contrast to 34.3 per cent allocated during Sheila Dikshit’s rule.

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said, “The first budget of the BJP government is a bundle of lies and betrayal for the people of Delhi, who elected the BJP to power with great expectations after suffering terrible misrule of the Kejriwal government for 11 years.”

Advertisement

He said though the chief minister has announced Rs 1 lakh crore budget, the hidden fact is that Rs 9,950 crore will come out of the pockets of the taxpayers to fulfil BJP’s welfare schemes at a reduced ratio.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Congress leader alleged that the Budget claims to be the one guided by the principles of Dr. B R Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, but in reality, it is based on lies and false promises to betray the people of Delhi.

The budget has once again proved to be a step-motherly treatment of the BJP government at the Centre to Delhi as there was no mention of the Rs 7,348 crore grant in the Union Budget as was claimed by the chief minister. In the last budget, a mere Rs 4,391.94 crore was granted to the national capital by the Centre.