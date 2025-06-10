92 Bangladeshi immigrants detained by Delhi police

STATESMAN NEWS SERVICE

Advertisement

NEW DELHI, 10 JUNE: As many as 92 Bangladeshi nationals residing unlawfully in India were detained by Delhi Police in a major crackdown on illegal immigrants, it said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

An officer asserted that, “A total of 92 Bangladeshi nationals, including 31 men, 22 women, 24 minor boys, and 15 minor girls, were detained on Monday during a special operation near the Mangolpuri railway line.”

The operation followed specific intelligence inputs about groups of illegal immigrants preparing to leave the area, the police said.

Notably, in a separate operation, five Bangladeshi immigrants, including three minors, who entered illegally via river routes near the Indo-Bangla border, were arrested by the East District Police.

The accused were residing in the city’s Anand Vihar area, attempting to evade detection, an officer mentioned.

“The East District Police conducted a verification drive to gather information about the Bangladeshi immigrants staying in the city illegally,” Abhishek Dhania, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said.

“On Tuesday, we received intel regarding the whereabouts of the suspects, on which a raid was conducted by the special staff at Anand Vihar,” the officer added further. “During the operation, we apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors among them.”

Upon sustained interrogation with them, they failed to produce any valid Indian citizenship documentation. Subsequently, digital documents pertaining to Bangladeshi citizenship were recovered from their mobile phones, the DCP mentioned.

Thereafter, stating about the police action, Dhania stated that, “The detained will be produced before the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office), Delhi’s R K Puram, for their deportation process. Background checks are also being conducted to rule out any criminal links.”

Moreover, the team of Delhi Police has initiated a drive to get a hold on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh who overstayed in India without any valid documentation, and the crackdown is ongoing, said the DCP.

Further investigation is underway, and efforts are underway to deport these illegal immigrants, Dhania stated.