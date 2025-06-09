8-year-old boy dies, man injured as building collapses in Delhi’s Nangloi

An eight-year-old boy lost his life and a man sustained injuries after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Delhi’s Nangloi area, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said on Monday.

According to DFS officials, the child, identified as Vansh, was critically injured and rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The injured man, identified as 45-year-old Sabir, sustained minor injuries and was administered first aid at the site, officials added.

“We received a distress call at 7:12 am, following which four fire tenders were dispatched to the location. By 9:50 am, our personnel confirmed that the balcony of the first floor and the roof of the ground floor had collapsed,” a DFS official said.

He further stated that two people including the minor were trapped under the rubble. “The exact cause of the structural failure is yet to be determined. Delhi Police is currently investigating the matter,” the official added.

The area has been cordoned off by the police as a precautionary measure to prevent any further incidents.

The fire department has confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

In a related incident, another building collapsed in Delhi’s Rohini on Wednesday, leaving at least two individuals trapped under the debris, a Delhi Police official said.