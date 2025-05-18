761 vehicles challaned, 10 towed away during anti-encroachment drive on Aurobindo Marg

In an anti-encroachment drive on Sunday, the Traffic Police issued challans to a total of 761 vehicles and towed away 10 vehicles on Aurobindo Marg in South Delhi.

The drive was carried out in the area under the jurisdiction of the Hauz Khas traffic circle in the southern range to ensure a smooth traffic flow and clear pedestrian pathways, they said.

Advertisement

“Aurobindo Marg is an important north-south arterial stretch connecting South Delhi to Gurugram and other key areas. However, persistent encroachments and illegal parking had severely restricted movement,” said Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Zone 2).

Advertisement

It was reported and observed that the most of the road was encroached by illegal vendors, hawkers from either side by putting their articles on the road and also by illegally parked vehicles such as private cars, TSRs, taxis etc. resulting in heavy traffic congestion, Gupta added.

Even a portion of the road was illegally occupied by the adjoining shopkeepers by extending their area of shop and due to this, the roads were shortened and commuters were not getting enough space to even walk on the road, the cop said.

The drive was carried out as part of the ongoing initiative to ensure smooth flow of traffic and to remove unauthorized encroachments which are obstructing public roads, he said adding that further such drives in Southern Range will continue to ease the traffic.