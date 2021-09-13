Over 74 lakh doses of Covid vaccine administered in HP: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh has been able to vaccinate its 100 per cent eligible population over 18 year age with first dose and over 74 lakh doses have been administered to the people including first and second dose, chief minister Jai RamThakur said on Monday.

Thakur stated that there were only 1,500 active cases in the state as the Himachal government had been working 24×7 to overcome the threat of Corona.

Earlier, the state had only 11 Dedicated Corona Health Centres with 440 beds and 32 ICU facilities but now HP had 80 such centres with 8,765 beds having 880 ICU beds which can be enhanced up to 11,000 if require, he said while addressing a video conference at Civil Hospital, Palampur.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he stated that Congress believes in criticism only as it had been forgetting the state of the health sector during its various regimes extending over 50 years.

There were only two Oxygen plants in the state at IGMC, Shimla and Dr Rajendra Prashad Medical College, Tanda. But, today Himachal had raised its guard against this deadly virus and had over 2,200 oxygen concentrators at various health institutions in the state.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi led centre government for extending all possible help to the state in fight against Coronavirus and said the task of achieving cent percent vaccination was not easy keeping in view the topography of the state.

But, the state government made special arrangements for vaccination at Bara Bhangal by sending chopper. Malana is another difficult terrain where special arrangements were made.

Lahaul and Spiti was the first district in the state achieving 100 percent first dose at vaccination followed by Kinnaur, he added.

He thanked the Corona Warriors for rendering yeoman services during this critical period.

Thakur also dedicated the newly installed PSA Oxygen plants at Civil Hospital, Palampur and Zonal Hospital Dharamshala under PM Care Fund which would support 100 beds and 300 beds respectively.