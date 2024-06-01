7 killed as boat capsizes in Madhya Pradesh

Seven persons including five children drowned after a boat capsized in the Seep river in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occured in Manpur area of the district.

According to DSP Abhishek Anand, there were 11 people in the ill-fated boat and four were rescued alive.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm and the deceased included a 35-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and five kids aged between 4 and 15 years of age.

Police said that the villagers informed them that a storm or a whirlpool was the reason for the capsize of the boat, which was used for regular localized travel across the river.