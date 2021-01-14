With four days left for the first round of Covid-19 vaccination to begin, the health department has finalized seven health facilities in Darjeeling district to conduct the drive on 16 January.

The department officials said that 1,100 health workers will be given the jab on this day.

“The first consignment of Covishield vaccines has arrived in Kolkata today, therefore we are expecting to receive the vaccine anytime now. The vaccination drive will be conducted at seven health facilities- North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH), Siliguri District Hospital, three rural hospitals at Naxalbari, Kharibari and Phansidewa in the Plains and Darjeeling District Hospital and Kurseong Sub-Divisional Hospital on 16 January,” said a senior health department officer.

Only 100 people will be vaccinated at each center in each session. “We have seven vaccination points and except the NBMCH other facilities will vaccinate 100 people a day. The NBMCH will administer the vaccines to 500 people since there are five vaccination points. A total of 1100 will get the vaccines on 16 January,” the official added.

One five ml vial will have 10 doses.

Around 16,500 healthcare workers, including the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and anganwadi workers, will get the first round of Covid-19 vaccine shots in the district.

The sources said that the vaccines would first be taken to the central store at NBMCH from where they would be sent to other cold chain points in the district.