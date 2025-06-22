6th All India GRP Chiefs’ conference highlights unified strategy for safer railways

The 6th All India Conference of Government Railway Police (GRP) Chiefs, held on Sunday, reaffirmed the joint commitment of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP units to transform Indian Railways into a zero-tolerance zone for crime, thereby safeguarding its role as the lifeline of the nation.

The conference, organised under the aegis of the Railway Protection Force, concluded successfully at Vigyan Bhawan in the capital.

Presided over by Director General of RPF, Manoj Yadava, the high-level conference saw participation from Directors General of Police (DGPs), Additional DGPs, and senior officers from the GRP of various states and union territories, along with representatives from the Ministry of Railways.

This significant gathering marked a concerted effort to address the growing challenges of crime on Indian Railways and to strengthen collaborative mechanisms aimed at ensuring the safety and security of millions of daily commuters across the vast railway network.

The central theme of the conference focused on enhancing intelligence sharing, formulating joint operational strategies, and improving inter-agency coordination to counter the evolving tactics of criminal elements operating within the railway system.

A key area of focus was the intensification of passenger awareness campaigns to educate travellers about common tactics used by thieves and fraudsters. The conference resolved to streamline the conversion of passenger property theft complaints filed through the Rail Madad portal into formal FIRs, thereby boosting detection rates and deterring repeat offences.

To dismantle organised interstate criminal networks targeting high-value passenger belongings, the conference included detailed discussions on proactive surveillance, coordinated inter-state operations, and the adoption of technology-driven solutions such as Facial Recognition Systems. The necessity of a unified response system among GRP units across states and UTs was strongly emphasized to eliminate jurisdictional gaps that are often exploited by offenders.

Special attention was given to the alarming rise in crimes against women passengers. Delegates agreed on implementing robust preventive measures, including targeted patrolling, enhanced CCTV coverage at stations and onboard coaches, and the deployment of ‘Meri Saheli’ teams to boost the sense of security among female travellers.

The misuse of railway premises by drug traffickers and smugglers was also a point of concern. Strategies were discussed to curb such illegal activities through intensified checks and real-time intelligence sharing.

A critical presentation by the Intelligence Bureau highlighted potential terrorist threats to sensitive railway installations and underscored the urgent need for vulnerability assessments and fortified security protocols.

Child safety on railway premises was another important agenda item. The conference focused on mechanisms for the timely identification and rehabilitation of vulnerable children rescued from trafficking and exploitation.

Concluding the conference, DG, RPF, Manoj Yadava stated, “Crime control across the vast Indian Railways network is not the responsibility of a single agency but a collective mission that requires synergy, coordination, and shared intelligence.”

“The resolve demonstrated by GRP and RPF leadership today reaffirms our commitment to making railway travel safer, more secure, and free from the threat of criminal activity. We stand united in our mission to protect every passenger, every child, and every corner of our railway system from harm,” he added.