53-year-old man succumbs to injuries sustained in road mishap at Wazirabad, cops probing case

A 53-year-old man lost his life, succumbing to his injuries following an alleged road accident in North Delhi’s Wazirabad area. He is survived by his wife, two children, and mother.

According to people known to the victim, and the FIR, the incident took place on late May 24 evening, when he allegedly met with a road accident near the Gopalpur footover bridge while travelling on a scooty on the ring road carriageway towards ISBT.

The police had received information about the Medico Legal Case (MLC) through a call. While there was no eyewitness to the incident, a private person had brought the victim to the hospital. He too had not seen the accident.

The police inspected the spot and recovered the scooty registered in the victim’s name but no eyewitness to the incident was found.

Following the procedure as per the new laws, the proceedings were taken forward by the cops who are investigating the matter.

The cops are trying to establish the reasons behind the incident and involvement of another vehicle.

Relatives of the deceased have also informed that the victim was rushed to the Civil Lines trauma centre with the help of a passer-by where he remained under treatment and succumbed to injuries on May 29.

It is said that the deceased had sustained injuries including in his head.

According to his relatives, he was into a private job and was the lone breadwinner for his family. They are now waiting for the police investigation report.