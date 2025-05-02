400 DEVI buses Centre’s gift to Delhiites: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday welcomed the addition of 400 DEVI buses to the city’s transport fleet dedicated to public service by the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sachdeva stated that these 400 buses are part of the ‘DEVI’ scheme launched on Friday as a gift of the Central government to the residents of the national capital after 1,700 FAME electric buses that were given last year.

The BJP leader castigated the previous Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) government for not adding a single bus to the DTC fleet over the past ten years as a result of which all the transport corporation buses have surpassed not only their legal fitness lifespan but exceeded it by over two years.

He said it is due to the negligence of the AAP that there is a shortage of buses in the national capital even as the BJP-led government is continuously working to resolve this shortfall.

He stated that the Rekha Gupta government is working with a clear mission, and is committed to providing a public transport fleet of 11,000 buses for the residents of Delhi by the end of 2026 as per the requirement.