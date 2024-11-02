3 violent incidents reported in North East Delhi, no casualties

Two shooting incidents and one stabbing were reported in Welcome and Seelampur areas of North East Delhi. No casualties occurred in any of the incidents.

In the first shooting, a 20-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim reported to the police that he was waiting for a friend in a park when three boys approached and started abusing him. When he confronted them, one of the boys drew a pistol and shot him in the leg.

A case of attempted murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the three suspects.

In the second shooting incident, a 50-year-old man was threatened when three boys appeared outside his house and began shouting abuses. When the man looked out of the window, one of the boys fired a shot and threw stones at his house.

The police have registered a case under the Arms Act and for attempted murder.

In the stabbing incident, a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after being attacked with a knife by a neighbor while he was setting off Diwali fireworks outside his house.

The police have registered a case for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code.