Three ‘Bakarwals’ (Nomad Goatherds) were injured on Monday in a bear attack in J&K’s Sonamarg highland pastures.

Police sources said the nomads were grazing their livestock in Thajwas glacier area of Sonamarg highland pastures when a bear attacked them.

“The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. An operation has been launched to trap the bear”, sources.

Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Kashmir division is a highly sought after destination by tourists, adventure sports lovers and film producers.