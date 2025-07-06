3 arrested for fatal road rage attack on labourer in Central Delhi

A 30-year-old labourer was beaten to death by three men allegedly under the influence of alcohol following a road rage incident in Central Delhi’s Mori Gate area, police said on Saturday. All three accused have been arrested.

The victim, identified as Bunty, was returning with his colleague Gokarn in a three-wheeler after delivering PVC wire rolls in Naya Bazar on Monday evening when the incident occurred.

At around 8:35 pm, near Khoya Mandi on Nityanand Marg, an e-rickshaw carrying the three accused intercepted their vehicle.

“An argument broke out over rash and zigzag driving, which soon turned violent,” said Raja Banthia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

He stated that one of the e-rickshaw passengers slapped Gokarn, while the other two dragged Bunty out of the vehicle and began assaulting him.

“They kicked and punched him repeatedly until he collapsed on the spot. As a crowd began to gather, the assailants fled,” the DCP added.

With the help of a passerby, Gokarn rushed Bunty to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A case of murder was registered at Kashmere Gate police station on Tuesday. Investigators examined CCTV footage from multiple locations to track the route taken by the e-rickshaw. The suspects were seen heading towards Yudhishthir Setu via Kashmere Gate.

Further footage revealed that the three men had earlier purchased alcohol near Tis Hazari Courts and boarded the e-rickshaw at SPM T-point, Lahori Gate.

“The clues led us to the Lahori Gate Chowk area, where one of the accused, Ritesh Kumar, 27, was identified in the CCTV footage and located at a dry fruit shop,” said the DCP.

Based on Kumar’s confession, police arrested the other two accused, Anil, 33, and Vicky, 25, from nearby shops. All three were employed at dry fruit shops in Lahori Gate area and had no prior connection with the victim.

During interrogation, the accused admitted they were intoxicated at the time. Ritesh confessed to slapping Gokarn during the altercation, while Anil and Vicky assaulted Bunty.

They claimed they fled the scene unaware that the victim would succumb to his injuries. Police described the attack as an alcohol-fuelled, impulsive act triggered by road rage.

