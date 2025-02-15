3 AAP councillors join BJP, Delhi to soon have ‘triple engine’ govt: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday hoped that Delhi will soon have a ‘Triple-Engine’ government, as three Municipal Councilors from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) , Anita Basoya from Andrews Ganj, Nikhil Chaprana from Hari Nagar and Dharmveer Singh from RK Puram, officially joined the saffron party today.

Welcoming them on board, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has been progressing rapidly, and now it is Delhi’s turn.

” It is being said these days Delhi needs a triple engine government as we all have to together develop a beautiful Delhi, which will make every Delhiite proud .”

“Our motive is one which is to make Delhi developed under the Viksit Bharat vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji,”he said.

He assured that the people of Delhi, who have given a majority mandate to the BJP in the recently concluded assembly polls, that they will soon begin to see the results once the new government is formed.

Sachdeva stated that to build a beautiful and developed Delhi, continuous efforts will be required to complete the stalled development projects of the past ten years and realize the BJP’s vision for a progressive Delhi.

He pointed out that people who truly wish to see development of Delhi, are choosing to align with the BJP, because they have been suffering under a decade-long rule of confusion and corruption.

The state party media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, later remarked that, “AAP was being held together by the glue of power, but soon, all nationalist workers will abandon it.”