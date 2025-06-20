29 head constables pass out from Delhi Police academy after completing basic training

A total of 29 head constables (Ministerial), including 12 women, of batch number 70 took oath at the Parade Ground, Delhi Police Academy, Jharodha Kalan after completion of their basic training on Friday.

These police personnel are primarily responsible for handling clerical tasks of various branches of English Office and newly introduced e-office apart from salary-related work and other administrative duties. They have been extensively trained in computer operations and other relevant skills to efficiently perform their duties.

Advertisement

In addition to their core responsibilities, they have also been trained in weapon handling, physical fitness, PT and parade drills.

Advertisement

Deputy Director (Training) Jitendra Mani took the salute as the Chief Guest of the ceremony and also addressed the newly appointed Head Constables to encourage them to serve their duties with honesty and dedication.

He said that wherever they are posted within Delhi Police, their work should be such that the department takes pride in them.

These newly appointed Head Constables (Ministerial) are now ready to contribute to the efficient functioning of Delhi Police across various districts and units and act as a backbone of administrative setup providing additional strength to organization.