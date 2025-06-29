23-year-old labourer commits suicide in NW Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

A 23-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the cealing at his residence in northwestDelhi’s Vasant Kunj, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, they received the information about the suicide through a PCR call at the Vasant Vihar police station on Saturday. With this info, a police team rushed to Masoodpur village and found the man hanging 0from the ceiling fan with a muffler.

He was Immediately rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared dead by the attending doctors.

Subsequently, a crime team, along with experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Department, was called to the spot to conduct a thorough inspection of the crime scene and collect evidence.

During preliminary inquiry into the case, the deceased was identified as Uday Bhan, a resident of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, who had shifted to Delhi around 45-50 days back with his elder brother Hetram. Both were staying together while being employed as labourers at the Delhi Metro construction site in Masoodpur. The deceased did the night shift while his brother worked for the day shift.

On Saturday, while returning from work, the elder brother saw through the front window Uday hanging himself from the ceiling fan using a muffler-type cloth.

Meanwhile, a postmortem was conducted at the Safdarjung Hospital mortuary, and the body was handed over to the relatives.

According to the police, no foul play was reported or noticed so far. However, further investigation into this case is ongoing, a senior officer mentioned.