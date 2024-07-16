22-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini, three held

The Delhi Police cracked a murder case within 24 hours with the arrest of three accused allegedly involved in the stabbing a 22-year-old youth to death.

On Monday night, four assailants stabbed the youth before fleeing the spot. Later, the victim was declared brought dead at the hospital.

At around 8:00 pm on Monday, the staff of Police Station KNK Marg, Rohini spotted an injured youth lying unconscious on the roadside in sector 16.

The youth was rushed to the BSA Hospital where he was declared by the doctor brought dead. As the matter was reported to the police station the family of the decease reached the spot.

The deceased was identified as Shakti, a resident of Rohini sector 17.

A case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on the statement of mother of the deceased.

During initial probe into the matter, the parent suspected some boys who had allegedly assaulted him earlier and threatened to kill him.

The police learnt that the accused came to the spot in a red SUV to commit the offence.

They scanned 300-400 CCTV footage in the vicinity and zeroed in on one with a car and identified its registration number. The ownership of the car was obtained which led the police team to the owner of the vehicle. They collected information about the offenders.

Finally, the police traced a 19 year old suspect. During questioning, he disclosed his involvement in the incident, and revealed the names of his accomplices with whom he had committed the offence.

The police team conducted raids on the possible hideouts of his associates and accordingly arrested two other alleged accused.

During interrogation, they disclosed that on Monday at about 8.00 PM, while they were driving around in their SUV, they spotted Shakti in sector-16, Rohini, with whom they claimed to have previous enmity.

According to the police, the fourth accused has also been identified and raids are underway to nab him, an official added.

The motive behind the killing as per the accused was to take revenge, while further investigation was underway in the case, police added.