218 end-of-life vehicles impounded, 11,157 challans issued

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday informed that 218 end-of-life vehicles were impounded and 11,157 pollution challans issued across the city in the last 48 hours to curb pollution in the city.

He added that Delhi is witnessing sustained improvement in its air quality, with the city recording a ‘Satisfactory’ Air Quality Index (AQI) for the fifth day in a row which is the result of continuous, on-ground action and strict enforcement of rules. “Our strict action on old vehicles and field-level monitoring is producing measurable results. From citywide improvements to local success like Punjabi Bagh, Delhi is moving towards a clean air reality,” said Sirsa.

Furthermore, he said that on Sunday alone, 11,410 MT of garbage was cleared, 6,475 km of roads were swept, 1,350 km of roads sprinkled with water and 2,510 MT of construction and demolition waste removed from the city.

Delhi’s Environment Action Plan 2025 with focus on enforcement, road cleaning, waste management, and anti-dust drives is now showing sustainable impact, the minister mentioned. “We’re building a cleaner, healthier Delhi for our children. This progress is not by chance it is the result of daily hard work, constant monitoring, and coordinated governance. The real success will be making this change permanent,” added Sirsa.