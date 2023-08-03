21-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Tigri, accused arrested

A 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Delhi’s Tigri area over Rs 3,000, said police on Wednesday.

The attack was over a money issue and the man who allegedly stabbed the victim was also apprehended, the police added. The deceased has been identified as Yusuf Ali, a resident of Sangam Vihar.

“A PCR call was received in Police Station Tigri regarding the stabbing of a 21-year-old boy namely Yusuf Ali, earlier today. Injured, the resident of Sangam Vihar was taken to Batra Hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors,” said Chandan Chowdhary, DCP, South Delhi.

The DCP said that the accused was beaten by the public and is also admitted to the hospital.

“Police have apprehended one boy namely Shahrukh for allegedly attacking Yusuf over a money issue. The alleged accused was beaten by the public and is also admitted to the hospital. A case under section 302/34 of IPC has been registered against the alleged accused based on the statement of the victim’s father, Chandan Chowdhary,” the DCP said.

“After investigation, it was found that the accused and the deceased knew each other. The deceased borrowed Rs 3,000 from the accused in the last month. The accused had asked the deceased for the money multiple times and they had arguments about the same on Muharram. They fought over the same issue today in which the accused attacked the deceased,” the DCP added.