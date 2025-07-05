2 associates of Himanshu Bhau gang nabbed after gunfight in Narela

Two men affiliated with the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang were arrested by the Delhi Police following an encounter in Narela, officials said on Saturday.

The arrested individuals, identified as Bhumit Malik and Mohit Vashisht, were wanted in connection with a murder case in Rohtak, Haryana, and are suspected to be involved in a series of targeted killings and extortion activities.

Amit Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said, “Acting on a tip-off, a Special Cell team laid a strategic trap and intercepted the duo, who were riding a stolen motorcycle.”

“When signalled to stop, the suspects attempted to flee and opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory action. Both sustained gunshot wounds to their legs and were taken to a hospital for treatment,” the officer added.

Police recovered a pistol, a revolver, four live cartridges, and the stolen motorcycle from their possession.

According to police, the accused were allegedly involved in the murder of Anil, a relative of Ankit, who had earlier killed Rohit, cousin of Himanshu Bhau, and Bhau’s uncle in March 2022. The murder was reportedly ordered by Bhau as part of an ongoing gang rivalry.

Further investigation is underway, and more details about the gang’s operations are expected to emerge, the DCP said.

Police records show that Bhumit Malik, 21, a resident of Mokhra village in Rohtak, has six prior FIRs against him under charges including the Arms Act, attempted murder, and murder.

Meanwhile, Mohit Vashisht, 24, hailing from Marodhi in Rohtak, has a criminal background involving theft and robbery, with seven FIRs registered against him.