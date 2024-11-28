2.25 lakh forms received under Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls: CEO Delhi

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R Alice Vaz informed on Thursday that around 2.25 lakh forms have been received so far in the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) in the national capital.

The period for filing claims and objections, which began on 29th October, concluded on Thursday, as per the schedule. However, the process of receiving forms will continue beyond this date as part of the continuous update process to ensure maximum participation and accuracy in the electoral rolls.

The CEO pointed out that a healthy and pure electoral roll is crucial to ensure only eligible voters exercise their rights on polling day and there is no bogus voting.

Advertisement

To achieve the objective of a clean and healthy electoral roll, Vaz said the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducts a Special Summary Revision every year, which consists of two distinct activities: pre-revision activities and revision activities.

The CEO said that as part of the pre-revision activities, house-to-house (H2H) verification was conducted by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) starting 20th August 2024.

“BLOs visited every household in Delhi to identify unenrolled voters, prospective electors who will turn 18 by 1st October next, and entries requiring deletion, such as those for deceased or permanently shifted voters. They also identified cases of multiple entries and family splits. During this extensive verification drive, BLOs collected approximately 1.62 lakh Forms (6, 7, and 8) to address additions, deletions, and corrections in the electoral roll,” she said.

Besides, the CEO said that the rationalisation of polling stations was carried out as another key pre-revision activity.

She added that this process aimed to decongest polling locations with a high number of stations, in accordance with the guidelines of the ECI.

Vaz said that a total of 53 polling station locations were removed due to damaged or demolished buildings, while 123 new polling station locations were added. This resulted in a net increase of 70 polling station locations, ensuring better accessibility and convenience for voters across Delhi.

She said that after the completion of pre-revision activities, the draft publication was carried out on 29th October, as per the given schedule.

The CEO said that special camps were also organised on the 9th and 10th of November, and again on the 23rd and 24th of November, at all polling station locations, where BLOs were available with the electoral rolls. Approximately 45,000 forms were received on these dates from the general public for addition, correction, etc.

She said that the claims and objections received during this period will be disposed of by 24th December, as per the schedule of SSR-2025.

The CEO said any unenrolled eligible citizen, who has still not enrolled himself/herself in the electoral roll can apply for enrolment by filing Form-6 along with supporting documents.

Notably, elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.