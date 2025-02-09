18-year-old held for knife attack on girlfriend’s male friend on suspicion of her infidelity

An 18-year-old boy was arrested in a case of attempted to murder for assaulting his girlfriend’s male friend with a knife on the suspicion of her fidelity in the Jahangirpuri area of North West Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

According to the cops, the information about a youth admitted to the hospital with serious stab wounds on several parts of the body including chest, abdomen, hand, shoulder, and head at the Jahangirpuri police station.

In a statement to the police, the girl, who is witness to the assault, said she was in a relationship with the assailant for the past one-and-a-half years and the victim was her friend. Seeing her with her friend, her boyfriend grew suspicious about their relationship and started beating and stabbing him in a fit of rage.

Based on the statement of the witness, an FIR, under sections of BNS, including attempt to murder, was registered at the Jahangirpuri police station and an investigation into the matter has been taken up.

On the basis of the information collected, a manhunt for the culprits was launched with raids at several possible hideouts. The accused was eventually apprehended from K-Block, Jahangirpuri. During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the case. A dagger used in commission of the crime was recovered.