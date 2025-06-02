18-year-old DU open school student held for murder of female friend

An 18-year-old student of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) allegedly stabbed and strangled his female friend of similar age to death before trying to burn her body at Sanjay Van in South Delhi’s Mehrauli, police said on Monday.

According to the preliminary investigation, the motive behind the murder is envy over the girl’s affair with another boy.

According to the cops, the incident took place on Sunday after the mother of the deceased reported that her daughter had gone for classes at the School of Open Learning in the morning but did not return home. She said her daughter told her that she would return shortly. However, she received a call from the father of the victim’s friend saying his son Arshkrit had been attacked with a knife in Sanjay Van and was hospitalized in Pitampura.

The father and mother of the deceased searched for the victim in Sanjay Van but couldn’t find her and alleged that Arshkrit, who had altercations with the victim in the past, might have abducted her.

Based on the complaint, a case of abduction was registered at the Mehrauli Police Station under Section 140(1) the BNS and investigation was taken up.

During the course of investigation, CCTV footage of the area was collected and meticulously examined. Meanwhile, based on the version of the complainant’s family, Arshkrit Singh was apprehended, the cops said.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and after sustained interrogation, disclosed that he had called the victim on the pretext of meeting Sanjay Van and took her to the interior portion of the Jungle at a secluded place and killed her by stabbing and strangulation.

After killing her, he tried to burn the body during which he sustained minor injuries. After that he fled the spot and went to a hospital for treatment. Upon his instance, the body was recovered, the police said.

After the arrest, Sections 103(1) murder, 61(2) criminal conspiracy also added to the case and the weapon of offence was also recovered at his instance.